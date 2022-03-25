Beyond Politics: Is Tangle the Future of News In America?

Isaac Saul left a career writing for some of the biggest media outlets – including Time Magazine, Vox, and The New York Daily News – to found Tangle, an independent, ad-free, nonpartisan newsletter that has been recognized by The New York Times, Forbes, and Substack as one of the most successful political newsletters on the internet with over 35,000 daily readers. Tangle breaks out of the usual partisan mold by giving readers a summary and the strongest arguments from each side of an issue, along with a straight-shooting analysis. So why is this model growing so quickly, and is this the future of news? Check out Tangle here (https://www.readtangle.com/?ref=beyond) and judge for yourself.

Share this: Share

Reddit

