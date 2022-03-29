Capitol Closeup: Personal Finance Apps that Make Life Easier | Part 2

In part two, Mike and I continue answering the listener’s question ”What apps or tech do you use to help manage your finances?”

In part 1 of this two-part show, we spoke about budgeting and expenses. In part 2, we talk about:

How I use a spreadsheet to track investments

What is important to track when it comes to investments

PersonalCapital: A tool to aggregate investment accounts.

Fidelity / Schwab / Vanguard / Other: How free tools from these companies can help but also their limitations.

What to do with Credit Cards

Why a password manager is important