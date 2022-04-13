Beyond Politics: Bernie’s former Chief of Staff on Voting, BBB, and whether Dem “dysfunction” is real

Michaeleen Crowell was Chief of Staff to US Senator Bernard Sanders, Legislative Director for civil rights icon John Lewis (GA-5) for 8 years, and is now Principal at S-3 Group, a bipartisan consulting and communications firm in DC.

We dive into whether Dems are getting a lot more done than people realize, what the family of Martin Luther King wants people to understand about the civil rights leader, and what the prospects are for voting protection, a BBB successor bill, and getting anything else at all done this year. Featuring an appearance from “Bernie Sanders” himself!