Capitol Closeup: The biggest financial investment you never think about: YOURSELF

Your human capital, or the amount of money that you make over your lifetime, is one of the biggest factors in your financial success. How steep is the income potential in your current career? Can you pivot to another career that has a steeper path? What is the job that you really want after your next job? And how much did you think about your current work team and boss? Financial planner Mike Morton walks through the biggest investment you can make…in yourself.

