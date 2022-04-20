Capitol Closeup: High stakes political races are taking shape

Paul speaks with veteran award winning political reporter Kevin Landrigan about the recent deaths of two notable political figures, Renny Cushing and Kathy Rodgers. Then, a wave of challenges to the GOP’s efforts to gerrymander congressional districts from the corner office to the State Supreme Court. Also, the emerging Democratic primary in the redrawn second district for Executive Council, a growing roster of GOP US Senate candidates and a potential high visibility primary for the Democratic race for Governor.

