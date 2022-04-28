Beyond Politics: Rick Hasen – Election Law Expert – On How “Cheap Speech” is Poisoning America

Today, in America, the system is blinking red. Experts are sounding increasingly dire alarms that our politics have become so distorted by anger, partisanship, lies, manipulation, and disinformation – not to mention deliberate steps to subvert American elections – that American democracy itself is in real peril. There may be no more widely respected expert on election law and the role of disinformation than Rick Hasen. He’s a Professor of Law and Political Science at the University of California, Irvine, and is Co-Director of the Fair Elections and Free Speech Center.

Dr. Hasen also served in 2020 as a CNN Election Law Analyst and is the author of numerous books and articles, including op-eds and commentaries in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Politico, and Slate. His most recent book is “Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics—and How to Cure It.”