Great Ideas: Men and Women Are Increasingly Living In Two Different Worlds

The idea that men and women are different is baked into our culture, from rhymes about sugar and spice and all things nice to the notion that we are from entirely different planets – Mars and Venus in particular. A new study from the Survey Center on American Life suggests that the differences between men and women – in the ways they live their lives, spend their time, interact with each other, and engage in politics – are actually growing.

This isn’t just about men and women migrating to different political parties, it is about an increasing divide in the mental worlds that we inhabit in America. One of the authors of that study is Daniel Cox, the Director of the Center on American Life at the American Enterprise Institute. Dr. Cox‘s work is frequently featured in the Atlantic CNN and the Washington Post.