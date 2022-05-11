Facing the Future: Congress Has a Tall Agenda and a Short Clock

This week on Facing the Future, we’ll look at the busy congressional agenda. between now and the end of the campaign-shortened legislative session. Among the agenda items we’ll discuss are: Emergency supplemental aid for Ukraine, additional COVID funding, student loan cancellation, inflation concerns and immigration reform.

Plus, we’ll ask whether there will ever be a Gen X president. Our guest is Jon Lieber, a former top congressional strategist and now managing director of Eurasia Group’s United States Practice. Concord Coalition Policy Director Tori Gorman joins the conversation.