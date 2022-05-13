Great Ideas: Not Just Abortion | The Broad and Lasting Implications of the Draft SCOTUS Ruling

America is still reeling from the landmark, albeit draft, an opinion that was leaked from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, holding that the 50-year precedent of Roe V. Wade is no longer going to be valid constitutional law in America. There are obviously deep ramifications for the issue of abortion, but there are also implications that extend well beyond the question of a woman’s right to choose, and that impact all kinds of economic, social, and legal questions for the future of how we live and work in America.

Elyssa Spitzer is a policy analyst for the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress. She’s served as a clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, and now also serves as the senior fellow in law and neuroscience with the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School and the Center for Law, Brain & Behavior.