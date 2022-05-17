Beyond Politics: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse | The Dark Money Network Behind the Supreme Court Takeover

The right-wing takeover of the Supreme Court by hand-picked ideologues — who are now on the cusp of overturning Roe v. Wade — was a carefully orchestrated effort funded by a flood of “dark money.”

In just the last 8 years, investigators have identified at least $580 million of those hidden funds, channeled through a tangled network of right-wing groups. But even more disturbing is what we don’t know: where these funds come from, whose interests both foreign and domestic they represent, and how they all connect. And it isn’t just the judiciary: dark money is also flooding into efforts to stop Biden’s nominations and win American elections.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has been the Senate’s most dogged pursuer of uncovering what is happening, and he joins us to explain what he is seeing.