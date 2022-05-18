Facing the Future: This Is Not Your Father’s Cold War

This week on Facing the Future, we look at the war in Ukraine with Dr. Adam Stulberg, Sam Nunn Professor and Chair in the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech. Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman and national field director Phil Smith join the conversation. We’ll get Dr Stulberg’s perspectives on why Americans should care about this conflict; whether sanctions are an effective tool against Russian aggression; what constitutes “victory,” and what long-term consequences may come from the war.

