Beyond Politics: Your Break from Depressing Politics with Award-Winning Satirist Andrew Heaton

OK, there’s no escaping the onslaught of eye-crossing crappy news, but at least we can try to laugh about it. Andrew Heaton is a comedian, author, and political satirist, and the host of “The Political Orphanage” comedy and news podcast (plus the SciFi deep-dive podcast “Alienating the Audience” — go ahead nerds, you know you wanna). Plus he’s the author of 3 best-selling political satire books including Los Angeles is Hideous: Poetry About An Ugly City. And he’s a former congressional staffer too.

Matt and Andrew dive into how being a staffer ain’t what it used to be, how hard and how important satire is these days, what William Shatner said about him, and why Los Angeles truly sucks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR