The New England Take: Ending of the COVID-19 PHE and Medicaid Coverage

Host A. J. Kierstead moderates a panel to discuss the ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) and how 10,000 New Hampshire residents will need to look for health insurance coverage. This is a sponsored segment presented by the NH Insurance Department, learn more about them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/

New Hampshire offers free enrollment assistance through NH Navigator programs. Navigators can help with private insurance or Medicaid. • To contact an insurance navigator call: 1-877-211-6284 or 800-208-5164. • Please contact the New Hampshire Insurance Department if you have questions or concerns about Marketplace plans: (800) 852-3416 or email consumerservices@ins.nh.gov

