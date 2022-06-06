Capitol Closeup: Governor Sununu Angers Republicans

Paul and award-winning New Hampshire journalist Kevin Landrigan discuss the end of New Hampshire’s 2022 legislative session and Governor Sununu’s vetos. The Governor provoked the dismay of ultra-conservative members of his own party by rejecting the legislature’s attempt at Congressional redistricting, attempt to usurp the Governor’s state of emergency powers, and striking down a bill that would have banned schools from instituting mask mandates. They also cover some changes to the state’s first-ever abortion ban which went into effect at the beginning of the year, which were mildly praised by pro-choice advocates.

