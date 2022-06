President and CEO Beth Slepian of Granite VNA discusses the field of home healthcare, how COVID-19 has effected the work and workforce, and the future of the industry. Learn more about Granite VNA at https://www.granitevna.org

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh