Beyond Politics: Roe is Overturned

As we were recording another show, news broke about the Dobbs decision that overturns the right to abortion in America. Our panel — featuring former Democratic Congressman Paul Hodes, conservative commentator Alicia Preston, and political analyst Matt Robison — immediately switched in real-time to discuss the decision. Alicia provides a pro-life view, but with an empathetic response to those who will be enraged by the decision. Paul weighs in to ask what rights are next? And Matt raises the question of just how radical the strict originalist cult on the Supreme Court is.

