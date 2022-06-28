The New England Take: Michael Lewis, Rath Young and Pignatelli

Michael S. Lewis, Senior Litigation Partner at Rath Young and Pignatelli, discusses the failures the state of New Hampshire has had in the realm of child protection, especially around the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center abuse cases, and the work his firm has done for the victims. Learn more about Rath Law’s work on this at https://www.rathlaw.com/rath-young-and-pignatelli-recognized-for-protecting-legal-rights-of-children/

