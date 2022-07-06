Beyond Politics: Do 25 year olds run the country, and is Mitt Romney right that America is in denial?

From time to time, Paul and Matt take a step back to look more deeply at a few topics, and in this episode, we examine the narrative about January 6 Committee star witness Cassidy Hutchinson’s age, and what role young professionals really play in Washington. Are they bystanders, or the power behind the thrones? [hint: it depends]. Also, Mitt Romney’s widely-discussed piece in the Atlantic claims that “America is in Denial.” Is it actually Mitt who is in denial? Or does he have an important point?

