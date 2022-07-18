The New England Take: Dr. Kristen Nevious, Marlin Fitzwater Center

Dr. Kristen Nevious, Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication at Franklin Pierce University, discusses the impact of technology on media coverage, the importance of media literacy, and reasons students should study communications. Learn more about the Fitzwater Center at https://www.franklinpierce.edu/academics/colleges-centers/fitzwater-center/index.html

