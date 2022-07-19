Cail & Company LIVE with Sue McPhee

Ken interviews intuitive channel Sue McPhee, author of the books, “I Never Called Myself A Psychic” and “A Tale of Two Rivers.”

Sue has been practicing in the intuitive, healing and performing arts for nearly thirty years. Four and a half of those years were spent in New York City helping multiply-handicapped and underprivileged infants and children. A highlight of those years included a fifteen-day medical mission to Romania to teach infant massage in the heart-wrenching orphanages and poorly funded hospitals.