Cail & Company LIVE with Jeff Fletcher & Amy Hall

Jeff Fletcher is an award-winning sports writer who has been writing about Major League Baseball since 1997, including thousands of regular season games and dozens of World Series games and All-Star Games.

For more information on Jeff, visit https://jefffletcherwrites.com/

Our second guest, Amy Hall, is the Executive Director of Granite State Dairy Promotion. Ken and Amy Chat about The New Hampshire Ice Cream Trail, produced by Granite State Dairy Promotion!

For more information on the Ice Cream Trail, visit https://www.nhdairypromo.org/2022-ice-cream-trail