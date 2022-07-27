The New England Take: Brian Coombes, Rocking Horse Studio

Brian Coombes of Rocking Horse Studio talks about the artists he works with, why artists should work with a studio, and the upcoming Rocking Horse Studio Band album coming out in September. More from him at https://rockinghorsestudio.com

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Pocket Casts.

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh