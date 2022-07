This week on Facing the Future, we revisit the war in Ukraine – literally. We get an on-the-ground report from the front lines of Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine and its devastating human impact from reporter Jason Beaubien, who has been covering the war for NPR.

Later on in the program, a big picture strategic assessment of the choices and higher costs facing the US as the war grinds on from national security and foreign policy expert Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institution.