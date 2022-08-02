The New England Take: Sarah Scott, Americans For Prosperity New Hampshire

Sarah Scott from Americans For Prosperity New Hampshire gives a back to school update on New Hampshire’s Education Freedom Accounts, ways families can use them, how other states are rolling out similar programs, and how they are responding to push back. More from AFP-NH at https://americansforprosperity.org/state/new-hampshire/

