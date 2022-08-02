Beyond Politics: A Turning Point for Trump?

Did last week mark a major crumbling in Donald Trump’s pillars of support? Today, we bring you another episode of our in-depth roundtable analysis show “Balance of Power” in which we look at a not-so-subtle turn in conservative media around the former President. Also, is it time for both parties to turn the page to a new generation? Why is one of the biggest Senate races in the country swinging toward the Democrat? And do recent revelations show that the media has been messing up the Hunter Biden story all along, or that they mostly got it right?

