Capitol Closeup: Politics and Poltergeists

Paul speaks with Author, publisher and former New Hampshire State Rep and Senator Mary Ellen Humphrey about her recent books. Mary Ellen Humphrey will be at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord to talk about “Politics and Poltergeists” and “My Mountain Friend” on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 PM.

The politics book takes the reader behind the scenes in the NH state house, with a fantastical thriller twist. The mountain book is a memoir, including the challenges of healing from childhood trauma through immersion in New Hampshire’s natural landscape. Don’t miss this fascinating conversation filled with wry observation and a lifetime of wisdom.