Facing The Future: CBO Long-Term Budget Outlook | Rising Deficits, Debt and Economic Challenges

This week on Facing the Future, we have the privilege of hearing from Dr. Phillip Swagel, Director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The CBO just released its annual long-term budget outlook which shows that after a brief couple of years of shrinking budget deficits, over the long-term the national debt will almost double, leading to restrained economic growth. Concord’s chief economist Steve Robinson and policy director Tori Gorman also join the conversation.
Home Facing the Future Facing The Future: CBO Long-Term Budget Outlook | Rising Deficits, Debt and...