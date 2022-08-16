The New England Take: Professor Buzz Scherr

Professor Buzz Scherr of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law and the Portsmouth Police Commission joins the show to discuss Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial verdict, the latest in the search at Mar-a-Lago, and some politics. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BuzzScherr

