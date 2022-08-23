The New England Take: Clean Energy Funding and the Inflation Reduction Act 2022

State Affairs Associate Vice President Steve Cochran at EDF Action joins the show to discuss funding in the Inflation Reduction Act 2022 for clean energy, the state of renewable energy, and the possible impact it will have for New Hampshire. More from EDF Action at https://www.edfaction.org

