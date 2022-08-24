Cail & Company LIVE with Amanda Adams & Brad Myrick

Today on Cail & Company LIVE, Ken has special guests Amanda Adams & Brad Myrick. Amanda is an up-and-coming Americana-Indie artist. Through unique vocals and thoughtful, personal lyrics, Amanda draws in and connects with her listeners. She just released her latest single “What We Thought We Had” on all platforms.

Visit Amanda’s website HERE

Brad Myrick is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, producer, educator & music businessman. Brad is also the founder and co-owner of NH Music Collective, a booking, production, and artist development business.

Visit Brad’s website HERE and learn about NH Music Collective by visiting https://www.nhmusiccollective.com/