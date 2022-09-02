Great Ideas: Was Gorbachev…A Failure?

What is the real legacy and meaning of the life and work of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev? Erik Loomis, Associate Professor of History at the University of Rhode Island, says in a new article on The Editorial Board that “Despite what Americans want to believe about the man whom they credit with doing much to end the Cold War, Mikhail Gorbachev is probably best described as the greatest failure of a leader in Russian history.” We unpack the complicated history and ongoing significance of one of the most important world leaders of the 20th century.

