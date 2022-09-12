Beyond Politics: How to Fix Democrats’ Biggest Messaging Problem

Time Magazine recently described Jesse Ferguson by saying that he “as been one of the quiet forces inside rooms where power has been negotiated, won, or ceded over the last two decades.” He’s one of the most sought-after messaging experts among Democrats, and he has a lot to say about the key thing that Democrats always seem to get wrong when talking to voters, and how to fix it (hint: there’s an easy acronym to remember how…ABC-V). Matt and Jesse also cover how to make the Inflation Reduction Act resonate with voters, how the midterms are shaping up, and favorite stories from the campaign trail.

Share this: Share

Reddit

