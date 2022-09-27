Beyond Politics: Russ Feingold | The Stealth Rightwing Campaign to Rewrite the Constitution

In the last few years, we’ve seen ideas that were once on the far fringes of American political thought become some of the most important and frightening factors in our politics. Overturning elections. QAnon. “Alternative Electors.” Strict originalist views on abortion. And now, using an obscure section of the Constitution to create a right-wing rewrite of the Constitution itself. Former US Senator Russ Feingold served nearly two decades in the United States Senate, and is the co-author of “The Constitution in Jeopardy” with Peter Prindiville. They both join us to explain this growing threat to the country.