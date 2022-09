Paul interviews the “Skyguy”, Professor John Gianforte, UNH astronomy Professor and director of the UNH observatory. They talk about recent advances in astronomy, the impact of the Webb telescope, the origin and age of the Universe, how to contemplate Space-Time, exoplanets, NASA’s mission to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid and the Fall Astronomy Festival coming up this weekend at the UNH observatory.

Photo by Braňo on Unsplash