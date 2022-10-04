Beyond Politics: J6 Committee’s Jamie Raskin | Trump is Culpable

Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland was a professor of constitutional law at American University’s Washington College of Law for more than 25 years. That’s part of the reason he was named the lead impeachment manager for the Senate trial during the second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the United States Capitol. For over a year, he has been serving as a member of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

He says that the Committee has now established beyond any doubt that Trump was culpable for the insurrection. He reveals the big items that the Committee has uncovered that the media and the public may have missed, what missing pieces of the story he’d still like to fill in during the remainder of the Committee’s work, and whether Ginni Thomas is in what amounts to a religious cult around Donald Trump.