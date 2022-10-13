Cail & Company LIVE with Carol Lawrence-Erickson & The Cast of Jekyll & Hyde

On today’s episode of ‘Cail & Company LIVE’ we welcome Carol Lawrence-Erickson, the owner and president of the Red Arrow Diner! They are celebrating their 100th anniversary on October 15th in Manchester, NH.

For more information on their event, visit their website at www.redarrowdiner.com

We also welcome a few Pittsfield Players cast members from “Jekyll & Hyde – The Musical. They chat about their upcoming performances, what it means to be a performer and you even get a ‘sneak peek’ into the character voice of Mr. Hyde.

To purchase your tickets for “Jekyll & Hyde – The Musical,” visit the Pittsfield Players website at www.pittsfieldplayers.org

Cover Photo by – Geoff Forester