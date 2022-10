On today’s spooky episode of “Cail & Company LIVE,” we welcome Heather Lynn, the owner and creator of “Goth Lynn Art.” She creates an assortment of Halloween, Horror and Fantasy themed dolls, sold exclusively at Sister Witch Company in Hooksett, NH. She also talks about her haunted childhood home, the Annabelle Doll and many more chilling topics.

