Facing The Future: High Inflation Points to a Recession in 2023 – How Bad Will it Be?

This week on Facing the Future, we speak to Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson about the prospects for an economic recession in 2023 as the Fed raises interest rates to bring down inflation. Prices remain stubbornly high. We also hear from Nick Troiano, executive director of Unite America, about that organization’s state-by-state effort to open up party primaries to all eligible voters in the hopes that it will get us a less ideologically polarized Congress.

