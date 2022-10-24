The New England Take: Paul Hodes and the Blue Buddha Band

Former Congressman, co-host of Beyond Politics, and musician Paul Hodes joins the show to talk about the new album “Turn This Ship Around” he made with is group Paul Hodes and the Blue Buddha Band. Check out their CD release party on November 4th at The Dance Hall in Kittery, ME: https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/the-blue-buddha-band

