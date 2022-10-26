The New England Take: Paul Hodes on the upcoming election

Former Congressman and co-host of Beyond Politics Paul Hodes discusses the political landscape as we get closer to election day and there is a fair bit of disagreement with A. J. on Biden’s effectiveness as president. Check out his CD release party for Paul Hodes and the Blue Buddha Band on November 4th at The Dance Hall in Kittery, ME: https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/the-blue-buddha-band

