Facing The Future: The Long-Term Economic Outlook from Austin, Texas

This week on Facing the Future, we’re on the road in Austin Texas for a panel discussion on the long-term economic outlook for the United States. We hear from University of Texas economist and public policy professor James K. Galbraith, who says we need to get used to America not dominating global economic and military matters, and Will Marshall, founder, and president of the Progressive Policy Institute, who says big tech are the innovators of our time and we need to focus more investment on non-college education and training for the jobs of the future.

Share this: Share

Reddit

