Facing The Future: Economist Claudia Sahm Questions How the Fed is Fighting Inflation

This week on Facing the Future, Concord Coalition Policy Director Tori Gorman fills in as host and speaks with Economist Claudia Sahm who has worked at both the Federal Reserve and the White House. Sahm questions whether the Fed is taking the right approach to fighting inflation by raising interest rates so rapidly. The originator of the ‘Sahm rule’ in economic forecasting says there’s a risk Fed’s actions might needlessly cause a global recession and put millions of people out of work in the US and abroad.

Share this: Share

Reddit

