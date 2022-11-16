Capitol Closeup: Murder on the Orient Express in Concord

Paul speaks with Betty Lent, the Director of the Concord Community Player’s show “Murder on the Orient Express”. The show is the kickoff for the Community Player’s 95th anniversary season. In a highly regarded adaptation by Tony Award winning playwright Ken Ludwig.

Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel comes to the stage with a glamorous international cast. Murder, mystery, intrigue, wit and humor abound in this whodunit as Hercule Poirot, Belgium’s gift to the word of great detectives must discover who murdered an American tycoon inside his train compartment locked from the inside!

Performance details:

Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, November 20 at 2:00 pm

Performances at Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street, Concord, NH! Tickets $20 (or $16 with purchase of tickets to this and at least one other Players show this season)Purchase online at www.communityplayersofconcord.org, or at the box office.