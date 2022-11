On today’s episode of, “Cail & Company LIVE,” we welcome Kitty Rae the OFFICIAL “Flick Chick,” and Tom Raffio, President & CEO of Northeast Delta Dental. We also welcome, Lloyd Doughty. He is the Past Potentate of the Bektash Shrine in Concord. Lloyd has been involved the development and growth of Bektash’s Feztival of Trees fund raising event for more than 20 years.

