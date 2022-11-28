The New England Take: Prof. Michael McCann on law school ranking drop outs

Professor Michael McCann, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law and journalist at Sportico, discusses the top 10 law schools that are dropping out of the US News & World Report rankings and the issues with how rankings are done. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mccannsportslaw

Article discussed: https://www.abajournal.com/news/article/more-top-law-schools-boycott-rankings-but-some-lower-ranked-schools-are-reluctant-to-withdraw

