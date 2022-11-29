Capitol Closeup: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly on Global Warming

Paul speaks with Rob Werner, NH state director for the League if Conservation voters. In a wide ranging discussion, they cover the recent election cycle’s lack of focus on climate change despite recent landmark federal climate change legislation representing historic investments in the nation’s infrastructure and green economy. They talk about prospects for NH to join its neighbors progressive climate change agendas. Rob recently returned from the annual COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt and they discuss “the good, the bad and the ugly” in the global effort to deal with our fast warming planet.

