Beyond Politics: Big Black Friday, China Repercussions, & A Huge Hollywood Reboot at Disney

Matt Robison and Chris Hill of Motley Fool Money tackle:

Black Friday/Cyber Monday – A record $9 billion in sales on Black Friday! It’s encouraging, with one caveat: the percentage of purchases bought with a “buy now, pay later” plan is very much on the rise.

China protests – Everyone has something in their home made in China. From manufacturing to U.S. businesses with expanding operations in China (e.g., McDonald’s, Starbucks, Yum Brands) these protests affect American businesses (and not in a good way).

CEO 2: The Return of Bob Iger! – Just….wow. Four months after the board gave CEO Bob Chapek an extended contract they iced him.