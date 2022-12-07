The New England Take: Marilyn Staff

Marilyn Staff, who after 37 years working as an RN in clinical settings, transitioned to director of care coordination at FedPoint, a federal insurance and benefits company in Portsmouth. She is also a member of the Cornerstone VNA board. She joins the show to promote nursing as a great career and a new $5000 scholarship FedPoint is offering.

