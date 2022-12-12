The New England Take: Doug Kelly of American Edge Project

CEO Doug Kelly of the American Edge Project discusses the importance of American based technology development and manufacturing, as well as how it should fit in the global economic landscape. Learn more at http://www.americanedgeproject.org/

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Pocket Casts.

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

