Beyond Politics: Senator Heidi Keitkamp | Tech, Innovation, and Macaroni

Is American tech and innovation something that’s not just good for California tech bros? Yes, and former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp can tell you why. She was the first female Senator elected from North Dakota, served on the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and serves on the Board of the American Edge Project, an advocacy group focused on the role of American technology and innovation.

She also shares some favorite insider memories from the Senate, and weighs in on what the Democratic party gets wrong about picking it’s nominees.